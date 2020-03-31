Posted by admin

Obituary: Edna Rose Metcalfe, 82, Culvertown

Edna Rose Metcalfe, 82, of Culvertown, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in New Haven to the late Thomas Ronald and Agnes Boone Bowling. She was a former administrator for Colonial House Rest Home, a real estate agent and former employee of the Nelson County Property Valuation Office. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Thomas Parish. She loved to dance and sew but took the most pride in raising her six children. She loved spending time with her big, loving family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was recently preceded by the love of her life for nearly 66 years, her husband, Harold Metcalfe, (Feb. 11, 2020); one sister, Mary Whittaker; two brothers, Tommy Bowling and Ronnie Bowling; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssa Metcalfe.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda (Mike) Hall, Val (Joey) Downs, and Joan (Wes) Huffman; three sons, Keith (Carolyn) Metcalfe, Alan Metcalfe, and Tommy (Cheryl) Metcalfe; her stepmother, Mary Ball; three sisters, Joyce Hill, Karen (Harry) Pelle, Becky (Bob) Wimberg; two brothers, Jess (Sabrina) Bowling and David(Brenda) Bowling; 14 grandchildren, Stewart Rust, Chris (Lauren) Rust, Sabrina (Tony) Brooks, April Metcalfe, Nicole Rust, Keisha Metcalfe, Lance (Rachel) Blandford, Laura Beth (Jack) Snodgrass, Madison (Marc) Sanger, Leslie Anne (Nathan) Mayes, Brittany Metcalfe, Charlie Metcalfe, Anna Metcalfe, Vince Metcalfe; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held with burial in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

The family requests contributions be made to St. Thomas Parish or charity of donor’s choice.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

