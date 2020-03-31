Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Miller ‘Music Man’ Walls, 72, Shepherdsville

Charles Miller “Music Man” Walls, 72, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Springfield, died at 8:35 a.m., Monday, March 30, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born Dec. 15, 1947, in Lebanon to Charles N. and Juanita Miller Walls. He was a 1965 graduate of Springfield High School. He was well known for his vast knowledge of sound technology, having operated a music recording studio for 40 years. He and his wife, Sandra owned and operated the former Blue Grass Entertainment and Expo Center in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Noel Walls on July 15, 2000.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Osborne Walls; two sons, Troy Walls (Donna) of Campbellsville and Brian Walls (Stefanie) of Shepherdsville; his mother, Juanita Walls of Springfield; two brothers, James V. “Buck” Walls of Willisburg and William N. Walls of Lawrenceburg; and four grandchildren, Chase Dearmond, Brayden Pierce, Allison Walters and Emilee Walters.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held later.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

