Obituary: Francis James Ballard, 80, Holy Cross

Francis James Ballard, 80, of Holy Cross, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Spring View Hospital. He was born June 21, 1939, in Holy Cross. He was a retired employee of the old Cissell Manufacturing Company in Louisville with more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Smith Ballard; his parents, John and Lillie Newton Ballard; four sisters, Gertrude Thompson, Iola Osborne, Pauline Yates Lyle and infant Mary Jean Ballard; and five brothers, Joseph Ballard, Philip Ballard, Gus Ballard, Bro. Joseph “Earl” Ballard C.S.C., and infant Leo Ballard.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen Nalley (Donnie) of Loretto; three sons, Scott Ballard (Ruth Ann), John Ballard (Stephanie), both of New Hope, and Neil Ballard of Manton; two sisters, Bertille Mattingly and Helen Cecil, both of Louisville; two brothers, Leo Ballard (Betty) and Bernard Ballard, both of Holy Cross; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Donald Coulter officiating. Burial is in the Holy Cross Cemetery. The funeral will be webcast live on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Pallbearers are Robbie Lyvers, Kenny Corbett, Patrick Nalley, Brandon Ballard, Dallas Hamilton and Cameron Nalley.

Memorial donations may go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 301 East Main Street, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202-1077.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangments.

