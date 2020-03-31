Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Wimpsett Sr., 58, Bardstown

Charles Jeffrey “Jeff” Wimpsett Sr., 58, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 19, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Everett and Virginia Ballard Wimpsett. He was a self-employed carpenter and a U.S. Army veteran. He attended Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and loved his grandchildren and cooking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith Wimpsett and David Wimpsett.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Waddell Wimpsett; two sons, Jeff (Trisha) Wimpsett Jr. and Bradley (Amy) Wimpsett, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Michelle (Dennis) Osborne and Shelia (Wayne) Downs, both of Bardstown; five brothers, Larry (Judy) Wimpsett of Bardstown, Tony Wimpsett of Louisville, Danny (Tammy) Wimpsett of Bloomfield, Mark (Jackie) Wimpsett of New Haven, and Pat Wimpsett of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Katie Wimpsett of Loretto; and five grandchildren, Aiden Henley, Grace Henley, Jackson Wimpsett, Mason Wimpsett and Brayden Wimpsett.

The funeral is private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

