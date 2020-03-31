Posted by admin

City police investigation leads to murder charge against Bardstown man

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 — A Bardstown man is facing murder charges following a police of an investigation of a trespassing complaint on Stephen Foster Ave.

According to a Bardstown Police Department press release, at 6:25 Tuesday morning, city police officers responded to a trespassing complaint at a residences on Stephen Foster Avenue.

Officers found Joseph R. Cahoe, 52, in the area. He allegedly told officers he killed his roommate at their residence at 525 North Second St. Officers responded to that address and found a deceased male whose identity was not released.

Cahoe was arrested and charged with one count of murder.

-30-