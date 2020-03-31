Posted by admin

Obituary: Stuart Wayne Robinson, 60, Bardstown

Stuart Wayne Robinson, 60, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 22, 1959, in Louisville to Charles A. and Juanita Wright Robinson. He was a 1978 graduate of Bardstown High School and a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army. He earned an Associate of Business degree from Sullivan University in Louisville. He was a retired Supervisor for UPS and retired in December 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles A. Robinson.

He is survived by one son, Matthew Charles Robinson of Bardstown; his mother, Juanita Wright Robinson of Bardstown; and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-