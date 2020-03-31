Posted by admin

April 1st Census Day a reminder to complete your 2020 Census survey

STAFF REPORT

March 31, 2020 — Wednesday, April 1st is observed nationwide as Census Day — an opportunity for you and your family to insure you are counted correctly in the 2020 Census!

By now, every home should have received an invitation to participate in the Census. Even in the wake of social distancing guidelines, your response to the 2020 Census is still vital.

Our participation in the Census insures all Nelson County residents are counted, and those numbers are used to determine how state and federal tax dollars are allocated. And don’t forget to include to count the children in your household — the Census reports that approximately 12,000 children were unreported 10 years ago.

A study by George Washington University indicated that the Census results in at least $2,021 per Kentucky resident in annual funding.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE. Once your Census invitation arrives, you can respond from home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. When you respond to the census, you’ll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.

