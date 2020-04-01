Posted by admin

‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show to feature local officials with Coronavirus updates

“Bradford & Brooks” featuring Margie Bradford and Jim Brooks is broadcast live at 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday on WBRT 1320 AM / 97.1 FM and 94.9 FM in Marion County.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 — Join Jim and Margie Wednesday morning for the “Bradford & Brooks Radio Show” airing 11 a.m. to noon on WBRT AM/FM.

Jim and Margie will again be talking about the Coronavirus, and their guests by telephone will include Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts, E-911 Director Milt Spalding and Nelson County EMS Director Joe Prewitt.

The show will also feature the audio from Mayor Dick Heaton’s Coronavirus video update from Bardstown City Hall on last Friday as well.

Tune in at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning for this special edition of “Bradford & Brooks” on WBRT 1320 AM / 97.1 FM. If you live in Marion County, you can find WBRT on 94.9 FM.

The program will also be broadcast live on Bardstown Cable TV Channel 19, and streamed live via wbrtcountry.com.

