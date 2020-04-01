Posted by admin

Obituary: Wendell Howard Allen, 81, Shepherdsville

Wendell Howard Allen, 81, of Shepherdsville, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Colonial Health Care. He was a Baptist by faith and attended Mount Eden Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 and was honorably discharged. He enjoyed spending his free time being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he also tinkered with woodworking.

WENDELL HOWARD ALLEN

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Allen; four sisters; and two brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary C. Allen; two daughters, Tammy Jones (Larry) of Louisville and and Sheila Ford (Tim) of Bardstown; two sons, Tom Allen (Mary) of Cox’s Creek and Jimmy Allen (Jessica) of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Shawn, Kristan, Justin, Eric, Megan, Jacob, Evan and Madison; and one great-grandchild. Liam.

The family has chosen cremation. At this time, there are no plans for services.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-