Obituary: Marshall David Wilkins, 72, Bardstown

Marshall David Wilkins, 72, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 15, 1947, in Louisville. He was retired from Worthington Industries. He was a veteran and loved his country. He was a member of the Colonel John Hardin Chapter SAR and the Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter, SAR. He was also a member of the St. Joseph Bereavement Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nachel V. Wilkins and Kathleen Hayse Wilkins; and two brothers, Vennie Wilkins and Charlie Wilkins.

He is survived by his wife, Phyliss Clark Wilkins; one daughter, Jennifer (Rob) Brown; one son, David (Katy) Wilkins; one sister, Janice (Dan) Snyder of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his stepmother, Jeanie Wilkins of Louisville; the absolute loves of his life, two granddaughters, Kate Brown and Lexie Wilkins; and a number of nieces and nephews, cousins, his high school lunch buddies and the Wednesday night golfers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be private with family only.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date for all family and friends.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund or Bethlehem High School Foundation, both of Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

