Obituary: Paul Christopher Lee, 49, Bardstown

PAUL CHRISTOPHER LEE

Paul Christopher Lee, 49, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 2, 1970, in Bardstown to the late Paul Bernard and Beulah Christine Nalley Lee. Hes was a former employee of Radio Shack. He music and played in the band Cutt Lace.

He is survived by one sister, Regina Lee of Bardstown; his aunt, Clara Upson of Bardstown; and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

