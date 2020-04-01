Posted by admin

Obituary: Darrell Lee Back, 70, Icetown

Darrell Lee Back, 70, of Icetown, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1949, to the late Orville and Juanita Back in LaRue County.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Jean Back; an infant daughter, Regina Rae Back; one sister, Kathy Hagan; and one brother, Gary Dale Back.

His is survived by three daughters, Georgia (Danny) Clan of Bardstown, Charlotte (Roy) Dyer of Tennessee, and Anita Back of Icetown; two sisters, Sandra Cole of Icetown and Ann Bryan of New Haven; two brothers, Orville (Sue) Back Jr. of Nolin Lake and Samuel Back of Louisville; four grandchildren, Caitlin O’Bryan, Evelyn Clan, Kay Dyer and Josh Dyer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

