Obituary: Larry Wayne Shields, 72, Cox’s Creek

LARRY WAYNE SHIELDS

Larry Wayne Shields, 72, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 12, 1948, in Marion County to the late Manson and Mildred Adkins Shields. He was a retired employee of General Electric, and was a member of the Bloomfield Masonic Lodge #57 F&AM and Chaplin Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tony Shields.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Sue Meredith Shields; one daughter, Karen Wolfe; one sister, Patsy (Ricky) Chesser of Chaplin; one brother, Mike (Darlene) Shields of Chaplin; three nephews, David Shields, Michael Shields and Eric Chesser; two granddaughters, Chealse and Taylor; two stepdaughters, Joetta (Tim) Stillwell of Oakboro, N.C., and Susan Hester of Shepherdsville; and four stepgrandsons.

The funeral is private.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

