Posted by admin

Obituary: Nancy Lynn Hindman Carey, 68, Lawrenceburg

Nancy Lynn Hindman Carey, 68, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Springfield, died at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy “Pee Wee” Carey of Lawrenceburg; two sons, Justin (Kristin) Carey of Lexington and Jordon Carey of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Larry (Joy) Hindman of Trappe, Md.; one grandson, Jackson Taylor Carey; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Anderson County Humane Society, Bluegrass Care Navigators in Frankfort, or the charity of your choice.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-