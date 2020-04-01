Posted by admin

Obituary: Irvin A. Waters, 78, Lebanon Junction

Irvin A. Waters, 78, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Audubon Hospital. He was a former employee of General Electric, a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion Post 157.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Blackwell Waters; one son, Walter Waters; his parents, Jesse J. Waters Sr. and Monzell Rodgers Waters; and one brother, Jesse James Waters Jr.

Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Waters (Jennifer L. Garland-Waters) and Timothy Waters (Lettisha); three stepdaughters, Darlene Jesse, Judy Jones and Linda Bolin; two brothers, Garland Lee Waters and Allen Russell Waters (Brenda); and six grandchildren, Josh Waters, Jennifer Waters, Cody Waters, Jonathan Waters, Holly Waters and Victoria Carroll.

The funeral, burial and visitation is private.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

