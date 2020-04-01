Posted by admin

Obituary: Harry U. Sherrard Jr., 83, Bardstown

Harry U. Sherrard Jr., 83, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 11, 1936. He was a graduate of St. Joe Prep and University of Kentucky. He was an accountant and a member of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mildred Sherrard; and one brother, Robert Sherrard.

He is survived by his son, Mark Sherrard of Paducah.

Cremation was chosen with a private graveside at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-