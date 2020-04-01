Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. confirms Nelson County has fourth Coronavirus case

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 — Nelson County has its fourth confirmed positive Coronavirus case, according to the latest press release from the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The six-county district has a total of 18 cases, with two more positive cases confirmed in Hardin County, two cases confirmed in Meade County, and one new case in Marion and LaRue counties.

The total number of cases in the district per county is as follows: Hardin – 7; LaRue – 2; Marion -2; Meade -2; Nelson -4; and Washington -1.

The increase in positive test results isn’t unexpected, and is indicative of the highly contagious nature of the Coronavirus.

One person who has the virus but does not employ social distancing has the potential to infect more than 406 people over a 30-day period.

But by reducing your contacts with other people by 75 percent, the rate of transmission of the virus drops to only 2.5 people over the same 30-day period.

Health district officials emphasize the importance of staying home unless you have to go to the grocery for supplies, or to care for a family member.

In an earlier press release, the health department suggested that the virus is likely more widespread than believed, and suggests that we consider everyone we encounter in public has being a carrier of the virus.

For reliable information about the Coronavirus, visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Department website, www.ltdhd.org.

