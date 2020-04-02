Posted by admin

Bardstown Internet Service outage due to fiber cut; repairs finished by early Friday

.By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, March 2, 2020 — Customers of Bardstown Internet Service Inc. who lost thier internet Wednesday night should have their service restored by Friday morning.

That’s the lastest Thurday evening update from the business’s social media page.

The outage is due to a cut that happened Wednesday evening to a fiber optic cable owned by AT&T. The fiber cable that was damaged was the main circuit that provides access to Bardstown Internet, according to social media.

Customers lost their internet access at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night, and it has been down ever since. Businesses who depend on Bardstown Internet for their access have explained why they couldn’t process credit and debit cards on their social media pages.

As of Thursday evening, AT&T reports that repairs are nearly completed, and the repair technicians are awaiting on one final part to complete them. Once the part arrives Friday morning and repairs are completed, the service should be back online quickly.

“We assure you we are doing everything within our power to restore your services,” the business posted on Facebook.

