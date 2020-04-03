Posted by admin

Police investigation leads to dismissal of murder charge against Bardstown man

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 2, 2020 — The Bardstown man who told police Tuesday that he killed his roommate was released by police and the charge was dismissed.

JOSEPH R. CAHOE

According to the Bardstown Police Department, following their investigation they determined that Joseph R. Cahoe, 52, did not murder his roommate in the home they shared in the 500 block of North Second Street.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office determined that the cause of death was not a blow to the head as Cahoe had told police. Based on the autopsy results, police asked prosecutors to drop the murder charge.

The cause of death of the man’s roommate has not been released.

