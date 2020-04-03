Posted by admin

Obituary: Karen ‘Dawne’ Wickliffe, 45, Bardstown

Karen “Dawne” Wickliffe, 45, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 28, 1974, in Louisville to James Edward and Carolyn Thompson Wickliffe.

She was a former daycare worker for Little Angels Primary for 18 years. She attended The First Baptist Church of Springfield.



She was preceded in death by her father James Edward Wickliffe.

She is survived by two sons, Darrius Wickliffe and Darren Copeland, both of Bardstown; her mother, Carolyn Thompson Wickliffe of Bardstown; two sisters, April (Rodney) Gilbert and Hope Wickliffe, both of Bardstown; a special aunt, Linda Wright of Louisville; and a host of aunts and uncles.

The funeral is private.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

