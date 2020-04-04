Posted by admin

Obituary: Danny Dale Maddox, 70, Bardstown

Danny Dale Maddox, 70, of Bardstown, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 12, 1949, in Spencer County to the late Fred and Rosie Palmer Maddox. He was a former employee of the former Owens-Illinois and retired farmer and loved working on lawnmowers.

DANNY DALE MADDOX

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dale Maddox; three brothers, Marvin Eugene Maddox, Holly Bruce Maddox and Fred Stanley Maddox Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Pritchard Maddox; two daughters, Karen Maddox (Gary Robinson) of Mount Eden and Sheila (Jorge) Castro-Martinez of Bardstown; one brother, Eddie “Bird” (Ann) Sparrow of Bardstown;

four granddaughters, Sierra Marie Shuffett, Leondra LaRose Danielle (Pedro) Avendano, Kayla Marie RobShale (Jose) Blas, and Yeimi Castro (Benjamin) Andrade; two grandsons, Anthony “Terrece” (Brittany) Maddox and Tirelle Wayne (Becky) Maddox; nine great-grandchildren, Zaniya “Whopper” Maddox, Kayondra “Lil-Red” Maddox, Zakarra “Curly” Maddox, Mari “Lil-Mexico” Garcia, Marisela “Buggy bug” Avendano, Mario “Monkey” Avendano, Mariona “Shaggy” Avendano, Ramses “Rambo” Blas and Iker “Speedy” Castro-Andrade.

Private services were held.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-