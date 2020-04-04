Posted by admin

Obituary: James Russell ‘Joe’ Clark, 90, New Haven

James Russell “Joe” Clark, 90, of New Haven, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Nelson County. He was a farmer and a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Hunt Clark; his parents, George Russell and Mary Ethel Murphy Clark; two sisters, Mary Emma Donahue and Mildred Brown; and three brothers, Leon Clark, Louis Clark and George Russell Clark, Jr.

Survivors include one sister, Mary Susan Richmond of Louisville; one brother, Kenneth Clark of Shepherdsville; one sister-in-law, Donna Clark of Bardstown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The private funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

