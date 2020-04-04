Posted by admin

Conway-Heaton to drop Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram franchise effect May 1st

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, March 4, 2020 — Bardstown’s Conway Heaton auto dealership has announced that it will discontinue its franchise for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram truck products effective May 1, 2020.

The dealership will continue as a Ford dealership, and continue operation as Kentucky’s oldest Ford dealership, and one of the nation’s 100 oldest Ford dealers. The dealership’s focus moving past May 1st is “One family, One Brand, One Town.”

The decision to discontinue Chrysler Dodge and Jeep lines has been under consideration for many months, according to a press release.

To continue with the Chrysler franchise would have required a considerable investment in a new separate, stand-alone facility in order to achieve Chrysler’s sales goals.

“We opted to forgo this investment to consider strategic investments for the support and expansion of our Ford franchise,” the press release states.

“Although this decision was not an easy one, it is one we feel makes the best sense for us as an automobile dealer in today’s marketplace.”

As of May 1st, the dealership will no longer sell new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram truck vehicles as they for nearly 40 years. The dealership will continue to offer expert service and maintenance for the complete line of Chrysler products.

“Focusing on and expanding the operation of the Ford franchise made more sense financially as Conway Heaton transitions to the fourth generation of ownership and management,” according to Bill Conway, Conway Heaton president.

“We are not going anywhere but going forward with more emphasis and investment with the Ford Brand,” according to Dick Heaton, vice president.

Conway Heaton was founded in 1919 by James F. Conway Sr. Conway’s grandsons — Bill Conway and Dick Heaton — are currently principals in the firm and are third-generation Ford dealers. They have been joined in the dealership by Pikey Conway, Michael Conway, and Nicholas Heaton as a fourth-generation of their family involved in the automotive business.

For more information, visit www.Conway-Heaton.com.

-30-