One new virus case confirmed in Washington Co.; six-county total now 26

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, April 5, 2020 — With one new case of COVID-19 confirmed Sunday in Washington County, the Lincoln Trail District Health Department reports the total of cases in the six-county district stands at 26.

Hardin Cunty reports 10 cases; Marion – 5; Nelson – 4; Washington – 3; LaRue – 2 and Meade – 2.

With the virus now reported in all of our communities, it remains critically vital for us to limit contact with other people and continue to practice social distancing. According to the Lincoln Trail Health Department, we should assume that everyone we meet has the virus.

Because a great many people with the virus do not immediately exhibit symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public settings where social distancing is difficult, like grocery stores.

However, face masks DO NOT remove the necessity for social distancing.

Gov. Andy Beshear asks that people not wear surgial or N95 masks, as these should be reserved for healthcare workers.

