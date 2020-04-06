Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. reports two new COVID-19 cases reported in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 6, 2020 — Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nelson County according to a Monday afternoon press release from the Lncoln Trail District Health Department.

Eight new cases of the virus were confirmed in the district’s six-county area. In addition to the two new cases in Nelson County, there are also: four new cases in Hardin County; and two new cases in Marion County. This brings the district total to 34 cases.

No new cases were reported in Washington County.

According to the health department, the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity (less than 6 feet) when speaking, coughing, or sneezing.

In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings. However, use of a cloth face mask does not replace the need to physically distance ourselves from others when we are able to do so. Using a mask in addition to physical separation of 6 feet or more is best. Cloth face masks free up valuable resources such as N95 and surgical masks for the very ill and medical personnel who truly need them.

Wearing a cloth mask is not a guarantee that you will be fully protected from COVID-19. It is vital that we practice frequent hand washing and continue with all other preventive actions to reduce the spread, as we do not know exactly how long the virus can live on surfaces. The virus can also be transmitted through the eyes, and respiratory droplets can enter cloth masks. A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but it may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others. This is especially important if someone is infected but does not have symptoms.

To make your own cloth mask, see the list of YouTube links below for examples of do-it-yourself masks that require NO SEWING.

