Obituary: Matthew Chase Dillon, 22, Bardstown

Matthew Chase Dillon, 22, of Bardstown, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Clarkson. He was born Jan. 21, 1998, in Lebanon to Carrie and Steve Dillon. He was a machinist for AV Gauge & Fixture South. He loved his family, shooting, and riding dirt bikes.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Glenda Dillon.

He is survived by his mother, Carrie Dillon of Bardstown his father, Steve Dillon of Elizabethtown; one sister, Shelby Dillon; his best friend who he called brother, Spencer Bartley; his maternal grandparents, Tommy and Marsha Raikes of Bardstown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is private.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

