Obituary: Joe Walker Sr., 63, Bardstown

Joe Walker Sr., 63, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Feb. 10, 1957, in Bardstown. He retired from Kroger and drove a bus for the Nelson County School System. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vivian Walker; and four sisters, Bobbie Downs, Mary Hahn, Betty Clan, and Nancy Nalley.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Walker of Bardstown; one son, Joe Walker Jr. of Bardstown; two sisters, Theresa (Ken) Donald of Loudon, Tenn., and Marie Riggs-Sandusky of Bardstown; two brothers, Harold Walker of Bardstown and Ken (Marilyn) Walker of Bloomfield; several nieces and nephews; and his father-in-law, Joe Clinard.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may go to The Home of the Innocents.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

