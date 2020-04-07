Posted by admin

7 new cases confirmed in Lincoln Trail district; no new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 — Seven new cases of the COVID-19 virus were confirmed today in the six-county area covered by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department for a total of 41.

None of the new cases were in Nelson County, according to the health department.

Four new cases were reported in Hardin County for a total of 18; 2 more were reported in Marion County for a total of 9; and one more reported in Meade County for a total of 3 cases.

There are six cases previously reported in Nelson, 3 in Washington and 2 in LaRue counties.

CONTINUE HYGIENE, SOCIAL DISTANCING. According to the health department, individuals in the district are responsible for the spread of the virus and how many people will be ill and require care in the next two weeks.

Given the fact that you can have the virus and not have symptoms, a single cough can help spread the virus by producing more than 3,000 droplets that can land on other people’s eyes, nose, mouth or land on hard and soft surfaces.

Research indicates that the virus can survive for many hours on hard surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, phones, computers and remote controls. It also lives on porous surfaces like drapes, carpets and rugs.

The bottom line is that the chance of catching and spreading the disease is widespread.

For soft surfaces, clean with appropriate cleaners, or launder items in the hottest setting that is appropriate and dry completely.

-30-