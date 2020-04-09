Posted by admin

Lincoln Trail Health Dept. report one new COVID-19 case reported in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 — One new COVID-19 case was reported in Nelson County Tuesday by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The district health department reported 3 new cases in the six-county health department district for a total of 44.

The total includes the one new case in Nelson County as well as 1 additional case confirmed in Hardin County and one new case reported in Marion County.

The health department corrected an error in the numbers it reported on Tuesday. One case reported in Meade County should have been attributed to Hardin County.

The total number of cases per county is as follows: Hardin (20), LaRue (2), Marion (10), Meade (2), Nelson (7), and Washington (3).

BEING SAFE WHILE ENJOYING THE OUTDOORS. If you choose to go outside your home for recreation, the key is to keep the proper six-foot distance. It is a good idea to carry hand sanitizer or wipes to clean your hands before you return to your vehicle or home.

It is safe to go for a drive with your family or to use public walking trails if your entire family maintains the required distance from others. However, we cannot use outdoor activities as an excuse to gather such as hosting cookouts or playdates with neighborhood kids. Also, we cannot turn a trip for needed goods into a social outing by bringing the entire family.

HOME ISOLATION VS. QUARANTINE. Both are public health practices used to protect the public by preventing exposure to contagious diseases.

Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick.

Quarantine restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. They may have been exposed and not know it, or they may have the disease but are not showing symptoms.

AVOID SPREADING THE VIRUS. Given the fact that you can have the virus and not have symptoms, a single cough can help spread the virus by producing more than 3,000 droplets that can land on other people’s eyes, nose, mouth or land on hard and soft surfaces.

Research indicates that the virus can survive for many hours on hard surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, phones, computers and remote controls. It also lives on porous surfaces like drapes, carpets and rugs.

The bottom line is that the chance of catching and spreading the disease is widespread.

For soft surfaces, clean with appropriate cleaners, or launder items in the hottest setting that is appropriate and dry completely.

