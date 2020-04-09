Posted by admin

Obituary: George Filiatreau, 82, Bardstown

George Filiatreau, 82, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Manton. He retired from Jim Beam Distillery and was manager of Hurricane Bay Car Wash on Bloomfield Road. He was a US Air Force veteran who returned home to work on the family farm. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and loved his backyard, flowers, his garden, and family.

GEORGE FILIATREAU

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Filiatreau; his parents, George and Therese Filiatreau; and brother, Tommy Filiatreau.

He is survived by one daughter, Marie Filiatreau; four sons, Jodie (Fran) Filiatreau, Mike (Helen) Filiatreau, Mark (Melissa) Filiatreau, and Chuck (Angel) Filiatreau; 11 siblings, Carolyn Crepps, Joyce Edelen, Elizabeth Mayer, Sam Filiatreau, Sue Smith, Charlie Filiatreau, Alice Filiatreau, Ann Riley, N.A. Filiatreau, Jeanette Stephens, and Jack Filiatreau; 12 grandchildren, Joseph, Kristin, Grace, Meg, Garrett, Elliott, Katie, David Charles, Rebecca, and Jonathan Filiatreau, Kirsten Johnson, and Allison Snellen; four great-grandchildren, Clay Hall, Thomas Filiatreau, Sam Filiatreau, and Raelyn Snellen; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog Sadie.

His visitation and graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private.

Memorial contributions may go to Masses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-