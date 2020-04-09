Posted by admin

Obituary: Mildred Guthrie Downing, 86, formerly of Bardstown

Mildred Guthrie Downing, 86, formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Jenny Stewart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. She was born March 30, 1934, in Clark County, Ind. She was a member of Bardstown Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Marie Guthrie; two brothers, Robert Guthrie and John B. Guthrie Jr.; and one sister, Ruth Etheredge.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Conley of Bardstown; brother, William L. Guthrie of Lecanto, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a services at a later date. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Mindy Kohler Western State Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-