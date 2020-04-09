Posted by admin

Health department: 2 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, April 9, 2020 — Nelson County has two additional cases of the Coronavirus confirmed, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

This brings the total of Coronavirus cases in Nelson County to 9.

Two additional cases were reported in Hardin County on Thursday as well.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the six-county Lincoln Trail District now stands at 48. Thirty-nine of those cases are on home isolation or have been released from monitoring.

The total number of cases per county is as follows: Hardin–22, LaRue–2, Marion–10, Meade–2, Nelson–9, and Washington–3.

FIRST DEATH IN THE DISTRICT. The district health department confirmed the first death related to the Coronavirus — a resident in Meade County.

According to the health department, as of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 73 Kentuckians have died of complications from the Coronavirus. Nationally, 14,000 Americans have died.

Kentucky has fewer infections than neighboring states, but the death rate in Kentucky — 5.4 percent — is higher than neighboring states, which are 3.75 percent or lower.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 80 percent of Coronavirus patients admitted to Intensive Care Units have at least one underlying medical condition, many of which are common in Kentucky. These conditions include obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and respiratory issues.

The most powerful tool we have to prevent the spread of the virus is social distancing and avoiding gatherings or crowds.

