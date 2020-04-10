Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Evelyn Cissell, 87, Loretto

Mary Evelyn Cissell, 87, of Loretto, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon. She was born April 5, 1933, in Calvary. She was a retired employee of the Loretto Motherhouse and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church. She was a devout Catholic and prayed the Rosary every day.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bernard Cissell; her parents, Charles Phillip and Mary Prudence Mattingly Brussell; four sisters, Ethel Reynolds, Henrietta Gootee, Kathleen Lindsey and Betty Spalding; one brother, Charles Henry “Sonny” Brussell; three infant grandchildren, Daniel Newton and twins Amber and Brooke Mattingly; and one infant great-granddaughter.

Survivors include four daughters, Annette Newton, Bernadette Mattingly (Dave), and Debbie Newton (Jerry), all of Loretto, and Zita Vaughn (Larry) of Finley; one brother, John Brussell of Louisville; six grandchildren, Michael Newton, Chuckie Newton, Adam Newton, Laura Vaughn Garrett, Bradley Vaughn and Dakota Mattingly; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The private funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Brian Lamberson officiating. Burial is in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

A private prayer service is 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officating.

Services are not open to the public but may be viewed live on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Pallbearers are grandchildren and Tyler Garrett and Andrew Newton.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

