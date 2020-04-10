Posted by admin

WBRT AM/FM, WOKH FM to have additional Easter Sunday programming

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, April 10, 2020 — WBRT AM/FM and WOKH FM will be carrying additional religious programming this Easter weekend.

On WBRT, in addition to the regular Sunday religious programming, at 10 a.m. Sunday, WBRT will feature an Easter message from the Rev. Jason Harris, pastor of St. Thomas and St. Monica Catholic churches. You can listen to Father Jason’s message at 10 a.m. Sunday morning on WBRT 1320 AM, 97.1 FM and 94.9 FM in the Lebanon / Marion County area, or listen to the live stream online at www.wbrtcountry.com.

WOKH FM 102.7 will have its regular Sunday morning Harvest Show at 10 a.m. with a live broadcast from the River of Life Community Church in Springfield. The Easter morning service is expected to last one hour.

Following that program, at 11 a.m., the River of Life Community Church will broadcast a pre-recorded message from the Muldraugh Baptist Church in Lebanon. Tune in online at www.wokh.fm.

-30-