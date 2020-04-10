Posted by admin

Obituary: Carl Wayne ‘Hotdog’ Durbin, 52, Cox’s Creek

Carl Wayne “Hotdog” Durbin, 52, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday April 9, 2020. He was born March 30, 1968 in Nelson County and was a co-owner of BDM Collision.

CARL WAYNE “HOTDOG” DURBIN

He enjoyed being at the lake, took pride in his business, and loved his family and friends more than anything.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard “Shine” and Rosie Durbin; and maternal grandparents, J.W. and Eunice “Cricket” Spalding.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amy Durbin; one daughter, Emily Durbin of Cox’s Creek; one son, Evan Durbin of Cox’s Creek; his father, Paul Durbin of Cox’s Creek; his mother, Faye Brown of Mount Washington; one sister, Missy Durbin of Louisville; one brother, Chris Durbin of Cox’s Creek; and a host of several special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

His services will be held privately.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-