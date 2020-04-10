Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Aline Vessells, 73, Bardstown

MARY ALINE VESSELLS

Mary Aline Vessells, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born on Nov. 7, 1946, in Marion County to the late Charles Thomas and Margaret Pauline Lucas. She was a former employee of American Greetings, the Louisville Store and Five Star Food Mart. She loved to cook and can produce, loved music, painting and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Oma Lee Feaster; four brothers, Wilson Lucas, James “Jim” Lucas, Curtis Lucas and Charles Thomas Lucas Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Alton Vessells; two sons, Joseph Christopher Vessells and Michael Preston (Carrie) Vessells, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Catherine Inez Lucas and Geraldine (Adrian) Riggs, both of Bardstown.

Services were private.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

