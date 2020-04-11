Posted by admin

3 additional COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Nelson County; total now at 13

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, April 11, 2020 — Three new cases of the COVID-19 virus were confirmed Saturday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

This brings the number of cases in Nelson County to 13.

One new case was reported in Hardin County on Saturday as well.

At this time, the total number of cases per county is as follows: Hardin County 24, Nelson County 13, Marion County 10, Washington County 3, LaRue County 2, and Meade County 2.

The COVID-19 pandemic means Easter will not be celebrated in the usual faith and family tranditions this year.

Family gatherings and Easter egg hunts won’t be possible due to the pandemic. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department encourages families to use creativity to celebrate and observe Easter in new and unique ways.

FAITH. Many churches will have their Easter Sunday services on TV or streamed live online. Check your church’s website for details.

EASTER DINNER. Consider mean from your favorite local restaurant rather than home cooking a traditional Easter dinner. Bring your family together for dinner via Skype or other virtual methods.

OLDER RELATIVES. Rather than visiting your older relatives in person, consider using Facetime, Skype or other internet based methods to visit with them. Another option is to drive by their home and greeting them from your car without making in-person contact.

Older citizens are more vulnerable to the virus than younger ones, and it is important to maintain a safe social distance.

EASTER EGG HUNTS. Don’t skip offering your children a chance to find Easter eggs — hide them outside in the yard or inside your home or garage.

Whatever new Easter tradition you create with your family, remember to incorporate the guidelines for social distancing and good hygiene.

