Obituary: Mary Alisa ‘Lisa’ Rummage, 52, Lebanon

Mary Alisa “Lisa” Rummage, 52, of Lebanon, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 7, 1967, in Marion County. She was a retired special education teacher with Nelson County Public Schools with 26 years of service. She taught at Bloomfield and Old Kentucky Home Middle Schools. She was a member of Family Fellowship Prayer Center and she loved scrapbooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Colbert and Lillian Irene Smith Riggs; and one brother, Joseph Randall Riggs.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Rummage; one son, Glen Paul “G.P.” Riggs (Nicole) of Lebanon; two sisters, Julita Jeffries (Rodney) of Campbellsville and Debra Lee (Glenn) of Calvary; four brothers, Tommy Riggs and Glen Riggs, both of Lebanon, Mike Riggs (Dorothy) of Calvary and Frank Riggs (Kim) of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Jasmine Riggs, Arabella Riggs, Amelia Riggs, Taylor Riggs and Bethany Riggs; two nieces, Izzy and Hannah Rummage; one nephew, Gavin Rummage.

The private funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Pastor Troy Mattingly officiating. Burial is in Pleasant Run Cemetery.

The services are not open to the public but will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

Memorials may go to Susan G. Coleman Foundation at ww5.komen.org.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

