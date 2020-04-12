Posted by admin

Bloomfield family displaced after home damaged in early Easter morning fire

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, April 12, 2020 — A Bloomfield family of six found themselves homeless after their home suffered major damage in an early Easter Sunday morning blaze.

At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, the Northeast Nelson Fire Department was dispatched for a reported house on fire in the 100 block of Springfield Road in Bloomfield.

By the time the first firefighters arrived, the fire had already broken through the roof of the home and the occupants had evacuated. The Nelson County Fire Department was asked to provide mutual aid, providing equipment and manpower.

The fire was reported under control at about 1:20 a.m. Fire crews were on the scene until about 3 a.m.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the family and children with emergency housing and other needs following the fire.

Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire scene. There were no reported injuries.

