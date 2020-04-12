Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Sidney ‘Tom’ Simms, 71, Lebanon

Thomas Sidney “Tom” Simms, 71, of Lebanon, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 14, 1949, in Marion County. He was a former Shelter Insurance Agent and real estate appraiser. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

He was affectionately known by his family as “Paw Paw Pooh.” He enjoyed the simple things and lived his life to the fullest. He cherished his family and left many memories including trips to Green River Lake, and his infamous “10-minute projects.” He loved to work, oddly loved the color brown, and loved to wear khaki pants and a button-down blue shirt. His family is forever grateful to Taylor County Regional Hospital for caring for him before he could come home for his last moments. Dr. Hinton, his nursing staff, and of course Ann Dabney could not have taken better care of him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Chester Simms Sr. and Leona Ballard Simms; one sister, Louise Edelen; and two brothers, Francis Wayne Simms and Charles Louis Simms Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Rose Ewing Simms; one daughter, Rebecca Simms Rasmovich (Jason) of Louisville; two sons, Ryan Simms (Jaime) of Bardstown and Greg Simms (Claire) of Louisville; eight sisters, Evelyn Edelen (Joe) of Naples, Fla., Sister Grace Simms, OP of Saint Catharine, Gerri Keysor (Bob Figeira) of Laguna Woods, Calif., Vernice Simms, Betty Blair and Rita Harrod (Tom) all of Louisville, and Jane Thompson of Missouri and Margaret O’Bryan (Joe), both of Owensboro; one brother, Chester Simms (Nora) of Bardstown; and five grandsons, Gavin Simms, Charlie Simms, Henry Simms, Easton Rasmovich and Isaac Rasmovich.

A private memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. David Naylor officiating with a private burial in the church cemetery.

The memorial service is not open to the public, but it will be livestreamed via the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorial donations may go to https://hosparushealth.org/donate/ or www.parkinsons.org.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of the arrangements.

