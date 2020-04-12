Posted by admin

Obituary: Thelma Nellene Ratliff, 86, Shepherdsville

Thelma Nellene Ratliff, 86, of Shepherdsville, died Friday, April 10, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a former employee at The Peoples Bank of Bullitt County for many years and a Baptist by faith. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and time with her family. Especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Gale Ratliff Sr; her parents Blossie and Verdia White; and two siblings, Loretta Dugan and Barry White.

She is survived by one daughter, Joyce A. Ratliff of New Albany, Ind.; one son, Ed Ratliff Jr. (Wava) of Shepherdsville; one sister, Brenda Boone of Bardstown; four brothers, Ronell White (Doris) of Bardstown, Rodney White (Phyllis) of Nelsonville, Larry White (Carolyn) of Sonora and Danny White (Jan) of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.

The graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Carl Thomas officiating.

The family will have a private family viewing at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

