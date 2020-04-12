Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Spaulding, 80, Springfield

Elizabeth Ann Spaulding, 80, of Rosary Heights, Springfield, died at 4:26 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

She is survived by six brothers, Joe (Georgia) Spalding of Lebanon, Andy Spalding of Louisville, Paul Spalding, Jeffrey (Cathy) Spalding and Eric (Anita) Spalding, all of Springfield and Peter (Joyia) Spalding of Los Angeles, Calif.; nine sisters, Mary Cecilia Spalding, Julia Spalding, Maureen Spalding, Pam (Jim) Grundy and Maria A. (Bruce) Pasley, all of Springfield, Margaret Spalding, Jane Spalding and Susan Spalding, all of Louisville, and Barbara Hodgens of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is private due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a memorial service to be held later this year.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

