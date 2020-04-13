Posted by admin

Obituary: Velma Weber, 89, Bardstown

Velma Weber, 89, of Bardstown, formerly of Benson, Ill., died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Windsor Gardens.

She is survived by two sons, Randal (Shari) Weber of New Haven and Daniel (Kristie) Weber of Minonk, Ill.; one sister, Georgia (John) Clark; four grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle) Weber, Amber (Russ) Telford, Justin Weber, and Nikki (Monti) Albert; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Benson, Ill.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-