One dead in Easter Sunday two-vehicle crash east of Bardstown on US150

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, April 11, 2020 — One person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about 1:40 p.m. Sunday on US150, Springfield Road, near Bardstown Auto Wreckers.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Nelson County EMS were dispatched to the crash, reported as a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned.

No additional information on other injuries was immediately available. This report will be updated when more information is available.

Springfield Road was shut down and trafffic routed through Woodlawn Road and Poplar Flat Road while first-responders worked the accident scene.

The road was closed to through traffic until about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

-30-