Lincoln Trail Health Dept. reports no new COVID-19 cases in Nelson County

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 13, 2020 — No new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, April 13, 2020, in Nelson County according to the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The health department press release noted that one additional COVID-19 case each has been confirmed in Hardin County, Marion County and LaRue County.

The six-county health district reports there are a total 57 cases in the district; 49 of those cases are currently in home isolation or have been released from health department monitoring.

At this time, the total number of cases per county is as follows: Hardin 25, Nelson 13, Marion 11, LaRue 3, Washington 3, Meade 2.

WHEN TO USE MASKS & GLOVES. The CDC recommends using cloth face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

For example, navigating narrow isles in grocery stores or pharmacies make it difficult to keep six-feet apart from other shoppers.

Cloth masks are also recommended in areas that have significant community-based transmission.

The purpose of masks is to catch respiratory droplets when an individual coughs or sneezes. This will prevent them from landing on other people and surfaces. It does not protect you from getting the virus.

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department stresses it is important to remember that you risk infection each time you touch a surface and touch your mask, or when you pull your mask down to eat or drink.

The health department recommends keeping more than one mask available for use. Also, you should wash your mask after each outing. When removing your mask, begin with the bands behind your ears. Do not touch the parts that cover your nose or mouth.

PROPER USE OF GLOVES. Use of gloves could be worse than bare hands at spreading the virus. COVID-19 does not enter the body through the hands, so you do not need a barrier device.

The virus may adhere to the vinyl or latex surface of your gloves better than to your own skin when you touch surfaces. At this time, the only known way to contract the virus through touch is by touching a contaminated surface and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

The only time the CDC advises using gloves in relation to COVID-19 is when you are cleaning your home or if you are a healthcare worker.

The health department recommends that Kentuckians save gloves and other valuable personal protective equipment for our healthcare workers and our first-responders who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and need to be properly equipped to insure their safety and the safety of those they are called on to help.

