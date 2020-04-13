Posted by admin

Cox’s Creek man dies in 2-vehicle Easter Sunday crash on Springfield Road US150

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, April 13, 2020 — A 21-year-old Cox’s Creek man was identified as the victim who died in the two-vehicle crash that happened Easter Sunday on US150 near Bardstown Auto Wreckers.

At about 1:38 p.m. Sunday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Nelson County EMS were dispatched for an injury accident on US150 with one vehicle reportedly overturned.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cody Smith, 21, of Cox’s Creek, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta eastbound on US150 when he apparently lost control, crossed over the centerline, and struck a westbound 2020 Ford Explorer operated by Laura Montgomery, 51, of Bardstown.

Smith died at the scene; Montgomery and her three adult passengers were transported to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment of multiple injuries.

Springfield Road was shut down and traffic routed through Woodlawn Road and Poplar Flat Road while first-responders worked the accident scene.

The road was closed to through traffic until about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

