WBRT AM/FM to carry tonight’s Bardstown City Council meeting starting at 6 pm

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 — Bardstown’s WBRT AM/FM radio will carry tonight’s Bardstown City Council meeting set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The meeting agenda includes consideration of bids for work at the Jerry Riley Wastewater Treatment plant; an engineering services agreement related to replacement of a Corman’s Crossing/Royal Crest sewer pump station; a change order for the Pottershop Road sewer pump station; and a utilities service request for Phase VI of Copper Fields Subdivision.

The council also will consider amending the city’s budget to include funding for the Bardstown COVID-19 Relief Project. Among its provisions is a $20,000 donation to Tri-County United Way. The United Way will then issue grants to businesses and organizations in the city limits of Bardstown to help mitigate issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tune in tonight for WBRT’s special Bardstown CIty Council coverage starting at 6 p.m. You can listen to WBRT 1320 AM, 97.1 FM, and 94.9 in the Lebanon and Marion County area. Or you can listen via the live streaming found at www.WBRTCountry.com.

