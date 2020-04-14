Posted by admin

Obituary: Chad Michael McCarty, 42, Bardstown

Chad Michael McCarty, 42, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 20, 1977, in Marion County to Larry Benjamin and Deborah Lynn Gorley McCarty. He was an employee of Tower Automotive of Bardstown. He loved coaching basketball, loved his family and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Miranda ‘Mandy” McCarty.

He is survived by his wife, Erin Gordon McCarty; two daughters, Hannah McCarty and Avery McCarty, both of Bardstown; three sons, Logan Gordon of Louisville, Landon McCarty and Garrett McCarty, both of Bardstown; his parents, Benny and Debbie McCarty of Lebanon; and one brother, Jason (Terri) McCarty of Lebanon.

The funeral is private with burial in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Gravel Switch.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

