Obituary: Clifford Ray Latiolais, 71, LaFayette, La.

Clifford Ray Latiolais, 71, of LaFayette, La., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his daughters’ home in Bardstown. He was born March 27, 1949 in St. Landry Parish, La., to the late Alexon and Dorothy June Romer Latiolais. He was a retired truck driver, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and loved to trail in his RV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Fitzgerald.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Staples Latiolais of LaFayette, La.; two daughters, Amanda Latiolais (Chad Romero) of Loreaubille, La., and Alexandra Latiolais (Tim Drury) of Bardstown; one son, Brian (Tiffany) Angeron of Morgan City, La.; two sisters, Linda (Clarence) Guidry and Rose Maria Latiolais, both of LeBeau, La.; one half-brother, Richard Dickhute of Virginia; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

