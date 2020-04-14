Posted by admin

Obituary: Brodie James Norris, 26, Owensboro

Brodie James Norris, 26, of Owensboro, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 29, 1993, in Louisville to Joseph Roscoe Norris and Barbara Cardoza. He attended Apollo and Daviess County High Schools (class of 2012). He received his Masters Degree in Social Work from Western Kentucky University (Owensboro campus). He was employed as a therapist at Family Options working mostly with children. He was a compassionate person who had a great sense of humor and was always smiling and making people laugh. While he loved music, his greatest passion was gaming where he excelled and achieved world class ranking several times. He was the affectionate owner of two special dachshunds, Gus and Ringo. He especially enjoyed gaming with his adoring nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Norris; and a nephew Nolan Matthew Dale.

He is survived by his father, Roscoe Norris of Bardstown; his mother Barbara Cardoza of Owensboro; two sisters, Stephanie Dale (Matthew) of Radcliff and Karen Hamilton (David) of Bardstown; his maternal grandparents, Sandy and Janet Cardoza of Elizabethtown; five nieces and nephews, Ella Hamilton, Isabel Dale, Devan Dale, Dalon Dale and Addison Dale; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, Brodie’s funeral arrangements will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

